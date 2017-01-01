Patriots stomp Dolphins 35-14, send Miami into the playoffs as the AFC’s sixth seed

So it’ll be the Steelers.
The Dolphins know who they’ll play next weekend. And they’ll soon learn when.
The Patriots made sure of that.
New England dominated the Dolphins from the start, crushing Miami 35-14 in a New Year’s massacre.
By doing so, the Patriots (14-2) locked the Dolphins (10-6) into the AFC’s sixth seed. That means Miami will play in Pittsburgh either Saturday or Sunday.
The Dolphins will need a far better effort from their defense. They allowed another 396 yards Sunday, including 151 on 8 catches by Julian Edelman.
Tom Brady was 25 of 33 for 276 yards and three touchdowns.
Matt Moore was 24 of 34 for 205 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Patriots’ offense is great. The Dolphins’ defense needs a great deal of work.
Both played to form in the first quarter.
Brady directed a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game, extending it early by scrambling for a first down on third-and-6.
He capped it with a two-yard touchdown pass to Martellus Bennett, who was wide open after Donald Butler bit hard on play action.
The lead went from 7 to 14 on New England’s next drive. Brady hooked up with Michael Floyd for a 14-yard scoring strike, with Floyd dragging the Dolphins secondary the last five yards.
Here’s how one-sided the first quarter was:
New England had 11 first downs. Miami had zero.
New England had 169 yards. Miami had four.
And New England controlled the ball for 12:25. You do the math.
Finally, down 20-0 late in the first half, the Dolphins’ offense came to life.
The ended the shutout on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Moore to Jarvis Landry, who bounced off a tackler and charged into the end zone.
That seemed to wake up the Dolphins’ offense, because Miami scored again the next time it got the ball. Moore found a wide-open Kenny Stills in the end zone.
It was a game again. Briefly.
The Patriots delivered a knock out blow on the next drive. Julian Edelman caught a pass, turned upfield and had just Tony Lippett between himself and the goal line. Floyd cleared the path with a devastating block on Lippett, and Edelman raced to the end zone. Lippett was woozy and needed help coming off the field.
The lead was two scores.
The Dolphins had one last chance to get back in the game. But Damien Williams fumbled that chance away. He put the ball on the turf inside the Patriots 10. And that was that.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
