Injury updates for Ryan Tannehill, Byron Maxwell, Jay Ajayi and more

Adam Gase didn’t rule Ryan Tannehill out for the Patriots game on Monday, but Tannehill’s absence all but did on Wednesday.
Tannehill’s injured knee still has not healed enough to allow him to practice, so he didn’t when the Dolphins gathered to begin preparing for New England.
Tannehill hasn’t played since spraining his ACL and MCL in Week 14 against the Cardinals.
Byron Maxwell is still on the mend as well. The Dolphins’ starting corner, who missed the Bills game with an ankle injury, went through stretches with the team then left with athletic trainers when actual practice began.
It is not likely that he plays in Sunday’s finale against the Patriots. If he cannot, Xavien Howard would again start in his place.
Also out Wednesday: Linebackers Spencer Paysinger (foot) and Jelani Jenkins (knee). Paysinger got hurt Saturday; Jenkins hasn’t been right for weeks.
The news was better for Jay Ajayi, however. He was present at practice after suffering a minor shoulder injury late in the Buffalo game.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments