Injured Dolphins quarterback Tannehill no longer in cast, which is ‘great news’

Ryan Tannehill is no longer wearing a cast on his injured left leg, which the quarterback said was “great news” as he walked through the Dolphins’ locker room after Miami’s 34-31 victory here Saturday.
Tannehill missed his second straight game with the sprained ACL and MCL, but there is real reason for optimism that he’ll be back at some point if the Dolphins reach the postseason. He walked without the use of crutches Saturday, albeit with a limp.
Tannehill last week visited venerable surgeon James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., to receive treatment on the knee. Tannehill is making every effort to return in time for a Dolphins Wild Card playoff game, which the Dolphins could clinch as soon as Sunday. If the Broncos lose to the Chiefs Christmas night, the Dolphins would be in the postseason for the first time since 2008, and could actually rest their starters in Week 17.
Matt Moore went 16 of 30 for 233 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his second straight emergency start. Moore directed a game-tying drive late in regulation.
