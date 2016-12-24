Epic! Dolphins win game for the ages, beating Bills 34-31 in overtime

The Miami Dolphins cannot be denied.
They just won’t surrender.
The Dolphins beat the Bills 34-31 in overtime Saturday. This wasn’t so much a game as a Hollywood epic. They won a bout for the ages. And they have Jay Ajayi and Andrew Franks to thank.
Franks kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired, which along with his 55-yarder in the final seconds of regulation saved the Dolphins’ season.
Ajayi? He rushed for over 200 yards for third time this season, and second time against the Bills. Ajayi finished with 206 on 32 carries.
The Dolphins improved to 10-5. The Bills fell to 7-8. Their playoff ticket? All but punched. They can clinch Sunday if the Broncos lose to the Chiefs.
But all look lost when Tyrod Taylor connected with Charles Clay for 7 yards with 1:20 left in regulation.
Matt Moore had other plans, putting the Dolphins in range for Franks to kick his game winner.
Jay Ajayi roasted the Bills for 214 yards the first time these teams met, and continued to drop the hammer early in this one.
His two-yard, first-quarter touchdown was a thing of beauty. He should have been dropped in the backfield for a loss, but broke free of an arm tackle and waltzed into the end zone around the right end.
But it wasn’t just Ajayi torching the Bills. Kenyan Drake got a turn too. He turned a broken play into a touchdown, starting left then flipping the whole way right, rumbling 45 yards to the end zone. Drake’s lead blocker? Matt Moore.
The Dolphins’ defense was nearly as good early. It got stop after stop, including on fourth-and-1 from the Dolphins 39. Buffalo inexpxlicably ran right at Ndamukong Suh, who along with Kiko Alonso dropped Mike Gillislee short of the sticks.
But Buffalo finally woke up, and Sammy Watkins was the alarm clock. He ran right past Xavien Howard for a 38-yard touchdown catch from Tyrod Taylor.
Matt Moore, meanwhile was terrible in the first half. He completed just 5 of 14 passes for 57 yards before the break, and his last attempt was the worst of the bunch. The Dolphins had second-and-10 at the Buffalo 25 when Moore forced a pass in the end zone to Kenny Stills. Corey White made the interception to take points off the board.
But Moore didn’t stay down long. DeVante Parker picked him right up. Parker took short pass on a crossing route and the Bills forgot to tackle. Fifty-six yards later, Parker was in the end zone.
But LeSean McCoy joined him there on Buffalo’s next possession, running 19 yards to pay dirt.
The Dolphins came right back on their next drive, going 75 yards on six plays, the last of which a 6-yard scoring pass to Kenny Stills.
No matter. Miami couldn’t get a stop either. Taylor connected with ex-Dolphin Charles Clay for 18 yards, and the lead was down to a touchdown again.
The Dolphins broke the scoring streak when Andrew Franks hit the left upright on a 46-yard field goal, and Buffalo was quickly back in Miami territory.
But Neville Hewitt dropped Taylor in the backfield inside the 10, and Buffalo ultimately was forced to kick a field goal. The lead was down to 28-24 with 5:51 left.
The Dolphins went three-and-out and promptly gave the Bills the ball back. They promptly marched 91 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
Miami looked cooked. Then Franks uncorked the biggest kick of his career, a 55-yarder to tie the game.
