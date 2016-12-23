Dolphins’ Byron Maxwell, Jelani Jenkins expected to miss Bills game

If the Dolphins are going to clinch a playoff berth this weekend, they’ll have to do so without their best cornerback.
Byron Maxwell is expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Bills after his ankle injury did not respond as well as the team had hoped. The Dolphins listed Maxwell as doubtful in their final injury report of the week.
If Maxwell, who got hurt in Week 15, cannot play, Xavien Howard is expected to make his first start since September.
Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill (knee) has been ruled out, as expected. Linebacker Jelani Jenkins, like Maxwell, is doubtful with knee and hand injuries.
Defensive end Mario Williams, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for months, is questionable to play against his old team.
Other Dolphins listed as questionable: safety Isa Abdul-Quddus (ankle), linebacker Kiko Alonso (hamstring/hand), guard Jermon Bushrod (shoulder) and cornerback Bobby McCain (knee/hand).
That means five Dolphins defensive starters and their nickel cornerback have at least some question about their availability for Saturday. The Dolphins have not won in Buffalo since the 2011 season.
