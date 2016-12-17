Dolphins quarterback Tannehill reportedly tore left MCL off bone, is in full leg cast

Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury might be more serious than first believed.
Five days after coach Adam Gase told reporters that Tannehill sprained his ACL and MCL, the NBC/NFL Network broadcast team reported Saturday that Tannehill tore the MCL off his knee and is in a full leg cast.
The Dolphins had no comment at the time of publication.
Tannehill was at Saturday night’s game and was on the field before kickoff, but he walked with a noticeable limp and the assistance of a crutch.
If the broadcast report is true, it’s difficult to see how Tannehill could return this season.
The Dolphins obviously are holding out some hope, as they kept him on the active roster instead of placing him on season-ending injured reserve.
Tannehill injured his left knee when it sustained a flush hit from Calais Campbell in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.
The Dolphins first feared he fully tore his ACL, but Gase said Monday that the initial MRI showed an ACL and MCL sprain.
Wake has a first half to remember
At age 34, Cameron Wake had a first half for the ages.
Wake became the first Dolphins defensive lineman to force a fumble and intercept a pass in the same game since Jason Taylor did it twice in 2006.
And both plays took points off the board.
The first was a strip-sack of Jets quarterback Bryce Petty after New York moved inside the Miami 20 in the first quarter.
And the pick came with the Jets again deep in Dolphins territory.
Petty simply didn’t see Wake, who dropped into coverage.
It was Wake’s first interception as a professional — either in the NFL or CFL.
And it came in front of a national TV audience, which certainly can’t hurt Wake’s case for the Comeback Player of the Year award.
Wake was forced to sit out the second half of last season after tearing his Achilles tendon.
Cornerback in, cornerback out
The Dolphins expected Xavien Howard to play on Saturday. Just not nearly as much as he did.
Howard was asked to be the Dolphins’ every-down cornerback after Byron Maxwell left the game in the first half with an ankle injury. After a brief examination, Maxwell tested the ankle on the sideline, but apparently it did not respond like he had hoped.
The injury spoiled one of the game’s juiciest subplots.
For the second time this season, Jets receiver Brandon Marshall called out Maxwell, saying that he holds so often in coverage, Marshall was going to bring his own penalty flag in case the officials missed a call. Marshall wasn’t kidding; photographers captured him playing with a flag in his pocket.
The plan for Howard was to ease him in slowly after a nearly three-month layoff. He’s had two surgeries since the summer for meniscus injuries.
A line change for the Dolphins
The Dolphins moved center Anthony Steen out of the starting lineup and replaced him with Kraig Urbik on Saturday night. Urbik made his fourth start of the season. Steen, who was not effective last week against Arizona, was still active.
Meanwhile, linebackers Kiko Alonso (hamstring) and Jelani Jenkins (knee and hand) were active and started.
Alonso missed one game last week against Arizona. Jenkins has missed five games, including three out of the previous four.
Both teams started backup quarterbacks, the Dolphins going with Matt Moore and the Jets with Petty.
The full inactive list for the Dolphins: Tannehill, Jordan Lucas, Nick Williams, Terrence Fede, Thomas Duarte, Dominique Jones and Rashawn Scott.
Franks botches extra-point attempt
Andrew Franks’ season of discontent continued on Saturday night.
The second-year kicker found a new way to cost the Dolphins points. After Miami’s first touchdown, he clanged the extra-point attempt off the left upright.
It was his first missed point after of the season.
That hasn’t been his problem. Field goals have.
He had missed four of 18 attempts in 2016 entering Saturday night’s game.
