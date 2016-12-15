Inside the Dolphins’ huddle Wednesday: ‘Hi, my name’s T.J. Nice to meet you.’

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore Pause

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

1:53 Gase talks about Tannehill's injury and the win over Cardinals

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

1:35 La La Land

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

4:03 Pitbull's ‘Sexy Beaches’ video

2:18 Video shows trio robbing Broward pawn shop

0:44 Bermudez returned to office as Mayor of Doral