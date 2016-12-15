Former Dolphin says Saban cut him for visiting dying Dad

Dolphins fans still holding a grudge against former coach Nick Saban 10 years later now have more fodder:
P.K. Sam, a former journeyman wide receiver, alleged on Twitter that then-Dolphins coach Saban cut him from the team 10 years ago this week because he left camp to visit his dying father.
He wrote: “Thank you nick saban @AlabamaFTBL. 10 yrs ago today you cut me from the @MiamiDolphins bc I flew home to hug my dad before he died. CLASSY!”
Thank you nick saban @AlabamaFTBL. 10 yrs ago today you cut me from the @MiamiDolphins bc I flew home to hug my dad before he died. CLASSY!— P.K. Sam (@Gatorkiller2003) December 14, 2016
Sam, 33 and out of football, was on the Miami practice squad in 2006, Saban’s final year with the team. A fifth-round pick out of Florida State University in the 2004 NFL Draft, Sam was released by the Dolphins, brought back at the end of the season, and then cut again during 2007 training camp, after Saban was long gone.
He had stints with the Patriots, Bengals, and Raiders before leaving the league in 2007.
Saban does not have a Twitter account, so chances are, he did not see Sam’s tweet. The coach, busy preparing his top-ranked Alabama football team for the playoffs, has not responded to the allegation. The Herald left a message, but has not yet received a reply.
