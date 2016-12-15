Former Dolphin says Saban cut him for visiting dying Dad

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore Pause

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

1:53 Gase talks about Tannehill's injury and the win over Cardinals

1:05 Ajayi on his career game against the Steelers

1:10 Tannehill didn't get sacked in victory over Steelers

1:40 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins' victory over Steelers

1:04 Miami Dolphins LB Alonzo talks game-saving tackle

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites