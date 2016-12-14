Confident Christensen on Dolphins’ Moore: ‘He's better than a lot of starters in this league’

Matt Moore isn’t scared. And to non-Dolphins fans: He might be better than your team’s quarterback.
That was Clyde Christensen’s take on Miami’s new starter, as the Dolphins offensive coordinator showed great confidence in the man asked to replace Ryan Tannehill.
“We said from the very beginning, I thought he was the top backups in the league, one of the backups that could literally start for a team, that he go a lot of places and start, he's better than a lot of starters in this league,” Christensen said. “That's what you're looking for, a guy who has won games.”
Moore has done that, going 13-12 has a starter in his 10-year career.
But he’s never had an opportunity like the one facing him now: Take over a team in the thick of a playoff race, asked to go win on the road after just three days of preparation.
Christensen said that he’s not concerned that Moore hasn’t started a game in five years; rather he was more concerned about the Dolphins’ backup situation.
T.J. Yates practiced for the first time in aqua and orange Wednesday, but Christensen suggested he won’t be gifted the No. 2 job. The Dolphins are going to evaluate him this week in practice, and if Brandon Doughty plays better, could elevate the rookie from the practice squad at the end of the week. In the short term, Yates has to learn the playbook, and that could give Doughty the edge.
More Christensen on Moore: “This is exactly the situation why you want a quality backup who can go in and win games, lead the charge, lead the troops into New York City and try to win a football game. I think we're very fortunate to have him.”
