Miami Dolphins

December 13, 2016 1:58 PM

Dolphins bring in quarterback T.J. Yates to back up Matt Moore

By Adam H. Beasley and Armando Salguero

abeasley@miamiherald.com

With Ryan Tannehill out for the forseeable future, they needed a veteran backup to Matt Moore.

Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks to the media about quarterback Ryan Tannehill's knee injury he suffered in the Fins victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Charles Trainor Jr. Miami Herald
 

They found one Tuesday in T.J. Yates. The Dolphins are signing the former Houston Texan, who has been out of the league since tearing his ACL last December. ESPN first reported the move.

Yates, 29, has been mostly a backup in his five-year career. He’s completed 58.1 percent of passes for 1,534 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions as a pro.

Yates has started seven games in his career, going 4-3.

The move signals the Dolphins are not comfortable making rookie Brandon Doughty their primary backup in the middle of a playoff run. Doughty has been on the Dolphins’ practice squad for most the season.

Tannehill is out at the least two weeks as he recovers from a sprained ACL and MCL suffered Sunday against the Cardinals.

 

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related content

Miami Dolphins

Comments

Videos

Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore

View more video

Team Stats



» View more stats

Sports Videos