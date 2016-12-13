Dolphins-Saints will be at Wembley Stadium in Week 3 or 4 next fall

We knew who the Dolphins would play in London.
Now where know where, and have a pretty good idea of when.
The NFL announced its full lineup of UK games Tuesday morning, and as reported previously, the Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints abroad next season.
The new details: The game will be held at Wembley Stadium in either Week 3 or 4 (Sept. 24 or Oct. 1, 2017). It’ll be the fourth time the Dolphins will visit Wembley, and the third time in four years.
An exact date for the game will be announced when the NFL schedule is released in the spring.
Traditionally, teams have their bye the week following the overseas trip; that’s been the case for Miami’s three previous visits to London. Each of the Dolphins’ last two London games fell early in the season.
But the Dolphins are not locked into a Week 4 or 5 bye. The league is willing to schedule a game the week after teams return from England if the club requests it; that was the case for the Colts this year.
Along with Saints-Dolphins, three other games will be held in London in 2017: Ravens-Jaguars (in Week 3 or 4), Vikings-Browns (Week 7 or 8) and Cardinals-Rams (Week 7 or 8).
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
