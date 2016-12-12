Ryan Tannehill’s knee ligament is not fully torn, only sprained

The Dolphins were expecting the worst.
They hoped for -- and amazingly got -- the best.
Ryan Tannehill only sprained the ACL and MCL in his left knee, coach Adam Gase said at his Monday morning press conference. The fear after the game Sunday was that he tore it. However, an MRI revealed that he avoided a full, catastrophic tear.
While it’s not immediately known if Tannehill can play again this year, he is not expected to need surgery that would keep him out for six to nine months.
Instead, the Dolphins are going to rehab the knee.
“I was happy for him,” Gase said Monday.
Although he doesn’t have an exact timetable, Tannehill will be out more than one week, Gase said. That means Matt Moore will start for the first time since 2011 this Saturday against the Jets.
However, Gase made clear that no matter how well or poorly Moore plays, “whenever [Tannehill is] healthy, he's the starting quarterback.”
At the very least, Gase expects Tannehill to be able to participate in the team’s offseason program and his availability for the start of the 2017 season will not be in doubt.
