Ryan Tannehill’s knee ligament is not fully torn, only sprained

2:10 Adam Beasley on the Dolphins' win against the Cardinals and the Tannehill injury Pause

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill

1:53 Gase talks about Tannehill's injury and the win over Cardinals

0:41 Dolphins linebacker Mike Hull on the win over the Cardinals

0:41 Franks talks about his game winning field goal against the Cardinals

2:19 Ndamukong Suh talks about the Dolphins' defensive effort against the Cardinals

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

1:09 Dolphins' Albert: We got punched in the mouth

0:45 Fins' Tannehill talks loss to Ravens