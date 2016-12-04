Dolphins’ DeVante Parker to play against Ravens

Finally, some good injury fortune for the Dolphins:
Wide receiver DeVante Parker will play in Sunday’s critical game against the Ravens despite missing the entire week with a back injury.
Parker warmed up for Dolphins brass two hours before kickoff and his back responded well enough to allow him to play. He got hurt while falling during an attempted catch last Sunday.
This is obviously a great development for a Dolphins team that faces its stiffest test since its six-game winning streak began.
More good news: offensive linemen Branden Albert and Laremy Tunsil will both play after missing the 49ers game. Mike Pouncey, however, is still at least another week off. He’s inactive Sunday with a hip injury.
Meanwhile, linebacker Jelani Jenkins will not expected to play due to a litany of injuries.
The other Dolphins inactives: cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Jordan Lucas, tackle Bryce Harris, tight end Thomas Duarte and Rashawn Scott.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments