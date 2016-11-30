Dolphins’ DeVante Parker, Mike Pouncey held out of practice

The good news for the Dolphins: Branden Albert and Laremy Tunsil practiced Wednesday.
The bad: DeVante Parker and Mike Pouncey did not.
So it’s two steps forward, one back, for the Dolphins as they prepare to face Baltimore in a game critical to their playoff chances.
Albert, the Dolphins’ left tackle, practiced for the first time since dislocating his wrist in Week 10. He’s missed the past two games. Tunsil practiced last week, but ultimately his shoulder didn’t heal enough for him to play against the 49ers.
Getting both back this week would be a huge lift for Miami, considering the Ravens have one of the best run defenses in the league.
As for Parker, the back injury that knocked him out of the Niners game had not healed enough for him to practice Wednesday. The Dolphins have privately expressed optimism that Parker would play against the Ravens.
Pouncey, meanwhile, is almost certainly going to miss his third straight game with a hip injury.
Other Dolphins held out of practice Wednesday: defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Jelani Jenkins. Cornerback Xavien Howard, who hasn’t played in weeks, practiced Wednesday.
