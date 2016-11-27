Dolphins inactive list includes three starting offensive linemen

Laremy Tunsil was never a sure thing to play Sunday, and his injured left shoulder simply did not heal fast enough for the Dolphins rookie lineman to suit up against the San Francisco 49ers.
Tunsil joins fellow starting linemen Branden Albert and Mike Pouncey on the inactive list Sunday. None is particularly surprising; Pouncey was ruled out Friday and Albert was doubtful to play.
With all three out, the Dolphins will start Sam Young at left tackle, Kraig Urbik at left guard and Anthony Steen at center. That was the group that finished the Rams game after Tunsil got hurt.
The Dolphins’ other four inactives: cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Jordan Lucas, tight end Thomas Duarte and defensive tackle Leon Orr, who drew his coaches’ ire by drawing a 15-yard flag with a cheap shot late against Los Angeles.
Mario Williams (ankle) and Jelani Jenkins (knee) will play after missing the previous week. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is active despite a pesky shoulder injury.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
