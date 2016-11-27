Dolphins inactive list includes three starting offensive linemen

2:17 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the Rams Pause

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams

1:05 DeVante Parker on game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

0:37 Suh, who are you wearing?

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets

1:14 Kenyan Drake about his winning touchdown

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets

1:29 Miami Dolphins help hurricane victims in Haiti

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams