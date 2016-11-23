Dolphins injury updates on Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil and Mike Pouncey

The Dolphins offensive line you saw finish the Rams game might be the same one that starts the 49ers game.
Dolphins offensive Clyde Christensen wasn’t overly optimistic about Laremy Tunsil or Branden Albert returning to the field Sunday, and Mike Pouncey didn’t look great when he limped out of the Dolphins locker room in Los Angeles.
“I’m hoping they all make a miraculous recovery,” Christensen told reporters Wednesday.
Tunsil, who started at left tackle for Albert, left the Rams game with a shoulder injury and did not return. NFL Network reported that injury “is not believed to be a major one;” Christensen wouldn’t go that far, but did say that Tunsil probably has a “50-50 chance” to play against San Francisco. But based on his tone while meeting with reporters, that seems ambitious.
Tunsil was on the field and working during the Dolphins’ light practice Wednesday.
As for Albert, out last week with a wrist injury? He’s been “rehabbing like crazy,” but it’s “wait and see.” He worked with trainers during the portion of practice
Pouncey, meanwhile, seems to be the longest shot. He wasn’t even out rehabbing during Wednesday’s non-contact workout.
If Albert, Tunsil and Pouncey cannot play, the Dolphins would start Sam Young at left tackle, Kraig Urbik at left guard and Anthony Steen at center.
