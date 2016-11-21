Tannehill justifying Gase’s confidence

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success Pause

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

2:17 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the Rams

1:05 DeVante Parker on game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

1:37 Arian Foster talks about why he's kneeling during National Anthem

2:47 Dolphins head coach Adam Gase assesses team's performance

1:36 Haitians pick a president

0:37 Video shows store clerk fighting off pipe-wielding robber

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: Offensive language)