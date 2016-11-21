NFL suspends Dolphins Jones for two games

The NFL on Monday suspended Dolphins backup defensive end Jason Jones without pay for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. According to a league source, the league suspended Jones because of an offseason incident in which he operated a vehicle while intoxicated.
“I want to reiterate my apology to my teammates, coaches and the Dolphins organization,” Jones said. “Fortunately, no one was hurt because of my actions. This is something I learned from and have taken the proper steps to ensure this will never happen again.”
The Dolphins, in a statement, said they “were disappointed when we were made aware” of the incident and that Jones “has fulfilled his legal obligations.”
The Dolphins filled Jones' roster spot by claiming offensive tackle Bryce Harris off waivers from Jacksonville. Undrafted out of Fresno State in 2012, Harris has started four NFL games and appeared in 35, mostly for the Saints.
FINS END SAD STREAK
How unusual is it for a team to make comeback after comeback, as the Dolphins have done over the past month?
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Dolphins are the first team to win four consecutive games after trailing in the fourth quarter since Tim Tebow’s Denver Broncos in 2011. Dolphins coach Adam Gase was the Broncos’ quarterback coach that season.
What’s more, before Sunday, the Dolphins had been 0-31 in their history when held scoreless in the first three quarters of a road game.
And then there’s this, also from Elias: Sunday’s win marked only the seventh time in NFL history that a team won in regulation time, overcoming a double-digit margin after not scoring in the game’s first 55 minutes. The last such win was by Washington at Dallas in 2005, with Mark Brunell throwing a pair of TD passes to Santana Moss to rally the Redskins.
So what does this say about the Dolphins?
“It says it’s a group of guys that have developed a belief in each other.” Gase said. “There’s a trust there. They’re holding each other accountable in everything they do, from the tiniest things, meetings, being on time. When we were out in the West Coast, that was a recipe for a lot of things to go wrong and we didn’t have any issues. No one was ever late. Everybody did everything right. You could tell, the veteran players really stepped up.
“You could hear them chirping a lot of times about doing things right, some guys making sure certain guys were on time. That’s a big step for us. There’s a different feel as far as making sure we’re all in this thing together. That’s why you see good things happen at the end of the game.”
OL INJURIES
Gase said he had not been given an update on guard/tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was limited to 25 of the Dolphins’ 60 offensive plays because of the shoulder injury. Tunsil was not wearing a sling after the game.
Left tackle Branden Albert, who tore ligaments in his wrist, said Sunday that he hasn’t ruled out playing against the 49ers, but that might be ambitious. Center Mike Pouncey remains out, perhaps for several weeks, with a hip injury.
▪ Even with Miami down 10-7 late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Gase said he was thinking only touchdown on the last drive: “That game wasn’t going to overtime. It was either going to be a pick or a touchdown.”
Where did that philosophy come from? “Being under Steve Mariucci. … Spending three years with [Mike] Martz was a great thing... I don’t know if you could have had a better mentor than what I had, learn from a guy that was about going to win the game, not playing not to lose.”
▪ Gase admitted Monday that during the poor start, “we were having some issues as far as attitude…. It was the way we were going about our business. It wasn’t as detailed as we were looking for.
“Once we hit the Pittsburgh week - a lot of it had to do with [Albert and Pouncey] were back [and] you could tell it was different. Everyone was all in, do every detail we can possibly do. We kept constantly building off that.”
▪ If you remove Todd Gurley’s 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Dolphins held Gurley to 51 yards rushing on his other 19 carries.
Comments