Five in a row! Ryan Tannehill leads Dolphins’ miracle comeback vs. Rams

Five in a row. Five.
And none more improbable for the Dolphins than the latest.
Ryan Tannehill led the Dolphins on touchdown drives on Miami’s last two possessions, somehow willing his team to a 14-10 win over the Rams Sunday.
The game winner, which improved the Dolphins to 6-4? A nine-yard hookup to DeVante Parker with 1:35 left in regulation.
Tannehill had nothing the first 11 drives of the game. He was everything in the last two.
In all, he completed 24 of 34 passes for 172 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
The Rams (4-6) struck first, as Todd Gurley ran through a massive hole 24 yards to the end zone on the Rams’ second drive.
The Dolphins? All they did in the first half was punt -- even after having first-and-10 at the Los Angeles 23.
Making matters worse, Laremy Tunsil left the game late in the first half with a shoulder injury. He did not return, leaving the Dolphins with just two starters on their offensive line.
Miami didn’t often have good field position, but even when it did, it couldn’t capitalize. Kiko Alonso recovered a fumble on the Rams’ side of hte 50, but Ryan Tannehill threw a pick in the end zone on the next play.
The Rams weren’t great on offense either, but they were certainly better than the Dolphins. And when Greg Zuerlein booted through a 46-yard field goal late in the third quarter, the game seemed as good as over.
Finally, after 11 failed possessions to start the game, the Dolphins finally got on the board. They went 77 yards in eight plays, the last of which was a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry. Well actually, it was a five-yard pass, and then a five yard rugby scrum with Anthony Steen, Ja’Wuan James and Damien Williams pushing him over the goal line.
