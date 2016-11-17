Former Dolphins running back has part of leg amputated

1:14 Kenyan Drake about his winning touchdown Pause

1:42 Man yells "Trump" at Starbucks employee in Miami area

1:43 Treatment center offers relief from lice

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

1:01 Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant "not my president"

13:24 First recordings of 911 call out of Pulse shows chaos and horror for those trapped inside

2:04 Dwyane Wade talks about beating the Heat in his return to Miami

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise