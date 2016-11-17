Former Dolphins running back has part of leg amputated

Former Dolphins running back Isaiah Pead, who was involved in a car accident on Saturday, had part of his left leg amputated and will not play again.
“It’s just devastating,” University of Cincinnati head coach Tommy Tuberville said Wednesday on his weekly radio show. “He’ll never play again, obviously.”
Pead, who appeared in three games for the Dolphins earlier this season, was critically injured when he lost control of the car he was driving in Columbus, Ohio. Pead was ejected from the vehicle.
“There was nothing involved other than speed and he had a blowout,” said Tuberville, Pead’s college coach. “When you have a blowout, you can’t control the car.”
Police have said neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor.
Pead, 26, had eight carries for 22 yards for the Dolphins before they waived him on Oct. 11.
Comments