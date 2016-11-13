Late Kiko Alonso pick-six lifts Dolphins past Chargers 31-24

It’s OK to believe, Dolphins fans.
Your team is for real.
Kiko Alonso was just the latest hero for a Dolphins team that refuses to lose.
The Dolphins linebacker picked off Philip Rivers in the game’s final two minutes and returned it 60 yards to lift Miami past the Chargers 31-24 Sunday. The Dolphins won for the fourth straight game to improve to 5-4 on the year.
Tyrell Williams was intended target for Rivers, who threw four interceptions Sunday.
Ryan Tannehill, meanwhile, 17 of 24 for 240 yards and two scores in the win.
The Chargers got on the board first courtesy of a 45-yard field goal by Josh Lambo, capping a drive that was extended when Bobby McCain committed both pass interference and facemask infractions on the same play.
San Diego kept it rolling on its next possession, going 80 yards in nine plays, capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers to Antonio Gates. The drive’s turning point: When the Chargers picked up a third-and-14 with a 15-yard pass from Rivers to Melvin Gordon.
The Dolphins were asleep for most of the first half. That changed late in the second quarter, though, when Ryan Tannehill connected with Kenny Stills on a 39-yard touchdown play off play action. Chargers safety Dwight Lowery was along with Stills in coverage, but couldn’t locate the ball.
Miami went to the break down 10-7.
The Dolphins changed that right out of the locker room, traveling 75 yards on five plays, the last of which was a two-yard touchdown run by Damien Williams. Jay Ajayi set it up with a 40-yard run behind the left side of the line, which was without Branden Albert, who hurt his wrist late in the first half.
That lead lasted all of 6 minutes, 53 seconds. Rivers completed 4 of 6 passes for 44 yards on the ensuing drive, including a seven-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry on a play the quarterback extended with his legs.
But Tannehill simply shrugged it off and directed a third touchdown drive in four possessions. The time he connected with Williams on a perfectly thrown pass down the right sideline, an 18-yard hookup.
Then, the game got wild. The Dolphins got a defensive stop, but Jakeem Grant fumbled the ball away inside the Dolphins 10. Guaranteed three points for San Diego, at least, right?
Nope. Rivers forced a pass into double coverage and Tony Lippett came down with it. No harm, no foul.
Rivers wasn’t done giving gifts. He threw the ball directly to Byron Maxwell on San Diego’s next possession.
The Dolphins could only play with fire so long before they got burnt. Rivers connected with Tyrell Williams on a 51-yard touchdown pass to put San Diego ahead 24-21.
But Tannehill answered right back, connecting with DeVante Parker on a 56-yard pass down the left sideline. The refs tacked on a roughing the passer penalty, and Miami had the ball inside the Chargers 10. But Miami could get no closer, and had to settle for an Andrew Franks field goal that tied the game.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments