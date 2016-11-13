Late Kiko Alonso pick-six lifts Dolphins past Chargers 31-24

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election Pause

1:14 Kenyan Drake about his winning touchdown

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets

3:15 Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow says Heat loss to Jazz is because of lack of effort

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

0:21 Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant 'Not my president'

0:37 Anti-Trump protest sparks in Miami

2:02 Carol City routs Dillard

1:33 Touring the prison set for Netflix show about famed Colombian assassin