Dolphins legendary defensive end Bill Stanfill dies at age 69

Bill Stanfill, the Dolphins’ first great pass rusher and cornerstone of the team’s undefeated season, died Thursday. He was 69.
The Macon Telegraph reported that Stanfill died from complications from a recent fall.
“We were sadden to learn of the passing of one of our greatest players, defensive end Bill Stanfill,” the Dolphins said in a written statement.
Stanfill, who was a consensus All-American for the Georgia Bulldogs in 1968, was selected 11th overall by the Dolphins the following spring.
The defense end went on to have a standout pro career, leading the Dolphins in sacks several times before it was even an official stat. He was an All-Pro in both of the Dolphins’ championship seasons. Stanfill unofficially finished his career with 67.5 sacks.
He has since been inducted into the Dolphins’ Honor Roll and is a member of the team’s 50th season all-time team.
We were saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest players, defensive end Bill Stanfill. pic.twitter.com/Vkuq8SPfX9— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 11, 2016
