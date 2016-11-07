Dolphins’ Gase takes blame for Landry’s quiet Week 9; ‘That’s on me’

Star receiver Jarvis Landry had just three catches on six targets Sunday.
A day later, Dolphins coach Adam Gase called that “just unacceptable” -- and took all of the blame.
“That's all on me,” Gase said. “Ryan [Tannehill] does a good job of making sure we're in a good play, gets him the ball when his number is called. I don't want him forcing the ball. It's my job to make sure that our best player on offense is getting the ball.”
After averaging nearly eight catches per week in the first four games of the season, Landry has just 18 total in the last four. He still ranks eighth league-wide in catches (49) and 12th in receiving yards (605), but there’s no question he is no longer the focal part of the Dolphins’ offense. Jay Ajayi is now; Ajayi has rushed for 646 yards this year, fifth-most in football.
Still, the Dolphins need more out of their passing offense than they got in a win against the Jets.
And that means more Landry.
“I did a bad job yesterday,” Gase said. “We got in a couple of situations, they play some different personnel groupings. He's so valuable to us in the slot. Then when we lost Kenny [Stills] and DeVante [Parker] kind of was struggling a little bit, as far as couldn't really open up the way he had done during the week. I have to find a way to get [Landry] the ball.”
