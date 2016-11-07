Dolphins’ Gase takes blame for Landry’s quiet Week 9; ‘That’s on me’

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing Pause

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

2:45 Increase in Parkinson’s disease over 30 years, shows Mayo Clinic study

1:59 Jakub Kindl is back with the Florida Panthers

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters