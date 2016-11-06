Kenyan Drake’s late heroics lift Dolphins past Jets 27-23

Welcome back to .500, Miami Dolphins.
You did it the hard way.
With the Dolphins down a score late, Kenyan Drake returned a kickoff 96 yards to save the Dolphins, who survived the Jets 27-23 in a game worthy of the rivalry.
Jay Ajayi’s streak of 200-yard games ended at two. But he was still darn good against the league’s best run defense, going for 111 on 24 carries and a touchdown.
The Dolphins improved to 4-4. The Jets fell to 3-6.
But they made it look easy on their first drive, moving 70 yards in 13 plays -- including a 22-yard run in which Ryan Fitzpatrick lateraled the ball to Bilal Powell after 11 -- before stalling at the goal line. Fitzpatrick missed a wide-open Brandon Marshall on third down.
Then the Dolphins got the ball. And the Jets started imploding. Thirty-five of Miami’s 75-yard touchdown drive came on New York penalties. And 20 more came on Jay Ajayi’s sixth touchdown of the season.
Miami wasn’t immune to boneheaded plays, either. The Dolphins should have been off the field, but Andre Branch used the horse-collar to tackle Brandon Marshall on third down. A few plays later, Matt Forte waltzed untouched into the end zone from 31 yards out.
But they got the score right back on the next drive, as Ryan Tannehill found Dominique Jones on a one-yard touchdown strike. The Jets strung together another long drive that ended with another short Nick Folk field goal, and the Jets drew within 1.
Andrew Franks banged through a 33-yard field goal two-thirds the way through the third quarter to extend the lead.
He tackled on another one from 29 after Jordan Phillips picked off Fitzpatrick deep in Jets territory.
The Jets got one of those field goals back early in the fourth quarter, but it came at a cost. Fitzpatrick was knocked out of the game on an illegal hit by Phillips. Bryce Petty replaced him briefly.
But Fitzpatrick was back on the Jets’ next drive -- unfortunately for New York. He threw an inexplicable interception to Bobby McCain in the end zone; no Jet was anywhere near the target area.
The Dolphins’ next drive? A three-and-out followed by a dropped long snap by Matt Darr, who was tackled inside the Dolphins’ 20. This time, Fitzpatrick cashed in, connecting with Jalin Marshall on an 18-yard touchdown strike.
Then it was time for the Jets to go full Jets. After jumping offsides on their ensuing kickoff, they had to kick again. Bad move. Drake made the most of the Dolphins’ second chance.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
