DeVante Parker had 10 catches in October; what’s holding him back?

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams Pause

0:37 Ajayi records second game with 200 yards

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:37 Arian Foster talks about why he's kneeling during National Anthem

1:01 Dolphins Cheerleaders 2017 Swimsuit Calendar unveiling

0:58 Dolphins wide receivers coach suits up

1:32 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins victory over Bills

2:39 President Obama makes passionate plea to vote in Miami

0:59 Brig. Gen. Mark Martins Oct. 19. 2016