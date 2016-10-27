Miami Dolphins

October 27, 2016 6:42 PM

Jarvis Landry reportedly fined for dangerous hit on Aaron Williams

By Adam H. Beasley

Before leaving for the bye Wednesday, Jarvis Landry said he had not yet heard from the league about his illegal crack-back block on Bills safety Aaron Williams Sunday.

That changed Thursday. The NFL has fined Landry $24,309 for launching himself at Williams and hitting the Bills defender high, NFL Network first reported. Williams was hospitalized with head and neck injuries.

Williams is experiencing numbness in one of his arms, according to a teammate. Williams’ father, Anthony Williams, told the Associated Press that and that his son intends to wait until the season ends to decide if he’ll play again. He has a history of neck injuries.

Landry apologized to Williams after the hit, but said Wednesday he had no additional communication with his opponent.

“ I play the game with my whole heart and for these guys in this (locker) room,” Landry added. “The protection and safety, of course that matters to me. I would never deliberately try to injure anybody or hurt anybody regardless of whoever says whatever. For me, I’ll leave it at that. It was a football play and I’m playing football, and that’s it.”

