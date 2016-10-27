Jarvis Landry reportedly fined for dangerous hit on Aaron Williams

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay Pause

0:37 Ajayi records second game with 200 yards

1:06 DeVante Parker talks about getting back on the field

0:52 Visual tour of the remodeled Hard Rock Stadium

1:51 Adam Beasley talks about Dolphins' 30-17 loss against Titans

0:29 Jakeem Grant on his 74-yd return touchdown

2:08 Fans speak out on Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand during the national anthem

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life'