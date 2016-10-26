Back-to-back, again; Ajayi repeats as AFC offensive player of the week

Jay Ajayi keeps joining elite company.
Three days after Ajayi became just the fourth back to rush for 200 yards in back-to-back games, he became the first running back to win AFC offensive player of the week honors in consecutive weeks since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.
Tomlinson was named the league’s Most Valuable Player that year after rushing for 1,815 yards and scoring an absurd 31 offensive touchdowns.
Ajayi will be hard pressed to match those numbers, especially considering he didn’t play in the season opener, but his first career 1,000-yard season is within reach. He needs to average just 52 yards a game over the last nine weeks to get there; that’s about a quarter’s worth of work for Ajayi these days.
Ajayi rushed for 214 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries Sunday against the Bills, joining O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams as the only back to go over 200 in consecutive weeks. No NFL player has rushed for 200 yards in three straight games.
