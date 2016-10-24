Arian Foster announces retirement: ‘I’m walking away with peace’

Arian Foster ended his football career ended Monday night the way he wanted:
On his own terms.
Foster announced Monday that he is walking away from the game midway through his eighth season, writing on Uninterrupted that his body can no longer withstand the demands of what he described as a “gladiator” game. The Miami Herald has independently confirmed that Foster is indeed retiring, effective immediately.
BREAKING NEWS: @ArianFoster announces his retirement on UNINTERRUPTED. His story on why he’s walking away. pic.twitter.com/FK09XpkqUo— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 25, 2016
“There comes a time in every athlete’s career when their ambition and their body are no longer on the same page,” Foster wrote. “I’ve reached that point. It’s hard for me to write those words because this game has been everything to me.”
“My father always said, ‘You’ll know when it’s time to walk away,’” Foster continued. “It has never been more clear than right now. I’m walking away with peace.”
Foster retires with 6,527 yards and 54 touchdowns, the vast majority of which came with the Houston Texans.
His one year in Miami was derailed by injury. Foster has battled hamstring and groin injuries for much of the season and lost his starting job to Jay Ajayi. He faced the prospect of another rehab after suffering a recent soft tissue injury, ESPN reported, and ultimately decided that he had enough.
Foster acknowledged that it is rare for players to retire midseason and thanked the Dolphins for their support.
Congrats to Arian Foster on a great career! What a run he had starting with a magical 2010 season. Proud of both the player and the man!— Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) October 25, 2016
His agent, Mike McCartney, wrote on Twitter Monday night: “Congrats to Arian Foster on a great career! What a run he had starting with a magical 2010 season. Proud of both the player and the man!”
Foster added: “This is beautifully violent game and the same reason I loved it is why I have to walk away. That bittersweet taste will forever linger with me but on my next journey, I get to carry those memories with me. Hopefully. lol”
Comments