Reshad Jones out for the season with a shoulder injury

Reshad Jones is out for the season, according to a league source.
The Pro Bowl safety will be placed on injured reserve after tearing his rotator cuff.
Jones was diagnosed with the injury earlier in the week but the Dolphins sent him for a second opinion before making a final decision.
Apparently, that second look confirmed what the first did.
The Dolphins lose much more than their starting safety for the season. They lose arguably their best defensive player. Jones has been one of the league’s best safeties this year, according to Pro Football Focus.
Michael Thomas and Isa Abdul-Quddus will presumably be the team’s starting safeties moving forward.
Jones has been one of the Dolphins’ most durable players. These will be the first games that he has missed for any reason other than suspension since 2011.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments