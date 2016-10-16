Stunner! Miami Dolphins dominate Pittsburgh Steelers 30-15

Where has this been all year?
The Dolphins can actually play.
In the upset of the week, Miami mauled the Steelers on both sides of the ball Sunday to win 30-15.
And the Dolphins did so for three reasons:
1. Jay Ajayi was awesome (204 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries).
2. The offensive line was excellent (no sacks on the day).
And 3. Ryan Tannehill is really good when he has time to throw (24 of 32 for 252 yards and no interceptions).
Truth is, the game wasn’t nearly has close as the final score.
The Dolphins (2-4) got three points on their first drive, but should have had four more. DeVante Parker dropped a touchdown pass, and Miami had to settle for a field goal.
The Steelers (4-2)? They rarely settle for field goals -- particularly when given a gift.
An unnecessary roughness penalty on Jason Jones wiped out what would have been a drive-ending sack in the first quarter. On the next play, Darrius Heyward-Bey took an end-around 60 yards for a touchdown, running over Reshad Jones on the way.
The Dolphins later had a touchdown wiped off the board due to a Ja’Wuan James illegal formation penalty, and again managed just a field goal.
On Pittsburgh’s ensuing drive, Reshad Jones intercepted Ben Roethlisberger on a play in which Roethlisberger hurt his knee, knocking him from the game. The Dolphins kicked another field goal to take a 9-8 lead.
The Dolphins finally got into the end zone on their last drive of the first half, traveling 71 yards on nine plays, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Damien Williams.
Miami had a chance to stretch the lead out of the break, but a good drive stalled in the red zone and Andrew Franks’ 24-yard field goal was blocked.
No matter. Roethlisbger threw a pick on his first possession back in the game, leading to a one-yard touchdown run by Ajayi.
Ajayi added a 62-yard run late in the fourth quarter to give the Dolphins their second win of the season.
