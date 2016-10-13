Tax trouble: Brent, Miko Grimes owe feds nearly $200,000

Brent Grimes signed a two-year, $16.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.
He and wife Miko better set aside some of it for the federal government.
The Grimes family owes $191,471 to the Internal Revenue Service. That’s according to a lien on their Davie home obtained by the Miami Herald, which was filed in Broward County Thursday.
The document stipulates that the Grimes family is in arrears from 2014, and that “[the IRS has] made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid.” The lien is on their five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home, which they bought for $1.2 million in early 2014.
Grimes spent three successful years with the Dolphins, earning a spot on their 50th anniversary all-time team. But the Dolphins cut him in March due to declining play and the foul-mouthed behavior of his wife.
Miko Grimes created waves within the locker room for her vulgar criticism of Ryan Tannehill. She torched the Dolphins on the way out of town and the criticism continued even after she moved west up Interstate 75.
She was widely criticized after making anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter about Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and head of football operations Mike Tannenbaum.
“Gotta respect ross for keeping his jew buddies employed but did he not see how Tannenbaum put the jets in the dumpster with that [Mark] Sanchez deal?” Miko Grimes wrote.
