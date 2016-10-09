Former Cane, Andre Johnson, scores against Dolphins

Andre Johnson caught 20 touchdown passes for the Miami Hurricanes. He caught another touchdown in Miami, this time playing for the Tennessee Titans.
“It’s always great to come home,” he said.
In addition to that five-yard touchdown reception, Johnson caught one more pass for eight yards. “I’m just out there enjoying the moment, enjoying the game, trying to do what I can to help the team,” he said.
Johnson said that he grew up five minutes from the stadium and that his entire family was huge Dolphins fans when he was growing up.
He said that there were a lot of friends, family, people he went to high school with, and people he grew up with in the stands. “It’s always great to come home to get to see people you haven’t seen.”
Johnson was an All-State receiver for Miami Senior high and chose to remain in his hometown to play for the University of Miami.
Johnson was the leading receiver on the 2001 undefeated national championship team. He cemented his place in Hurricane lore with 199 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the national championship Rose Bowl game and was named co-MVP of that game.
Even though he left for the NFL draft after his junior season, Johnson remains one of the most prolific receivers in Miami history, His 1,831 career receiving yards rank ninth in Hurricane history and his 1,042 receiving yards in 2002 rank fourth for a single season. His 20 career touchdown receptions are tied for fourth most in Hurricane history and his 9 touchdown receptions in 2002 are tied for seventh most in a single season.
Johnson was selected by the Houston Texans with the third overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft. His greatness continued after he left Miami, becoming a seven-time Pro Bowler and leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2008 and 2009.
He has the tenth most career receiving yards in NFL history and the ninth most career receptions in NFL history.
In 2014, Johnson was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame.
