October 9, 2016 3:57 PM

After 30-17 fall to Titans, Dolphins’ season is lost and it’s only October

By Adam H. Beasley

Dolphins fans have had enough.

Of this year. Of this team. And of Ryan Tannehill.

And during the Dolphins’ latest embarrassment, a 30-17 loss to the Titans, they let everyone know about it.

About the only time those in attendance Sunday stopped booing in the fourth quarter was to chant: “We want Moore!”

As in Matt Moore, Tannehill’s backup.

Yes, it’s gotten ugly, early, here in Miami.

Tannehill again wasn’t nearly good enough, completing 12 of 18 passes for 191 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked six times.

As a result, the Dolphins lost for the fourth time this season and for the seventh time in their last nine games, stretching back to 2015. Their playoff hopes are a pipe dream, and there are 11 more weeks of this to go.

A muddled first quarter had one real highlight, and it didn’t come from the Dolphins. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota ran 5 yards to the end zone for the period’s only points.

The Dolphins’ offense, meanwhile, was again toothless. So Jakeem Grant took it upon himself to put Miami on the board. The rookie receiver returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, breaking four tackles in the process.

But on the very next drive, the Titans went 76 yards on 12 plays, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mariota to Andre Johnson.

The Dolphins answered right back, traveling 79 yards on six plays, most notably a 58-yard catch-and-run by Damie Williams. Jay Ajayi capped the drive with a four-yard touchdown run.

But the Dolphins’ defense couldn’t make a stop. The Titans took a halftime lead when Mariota found Delanie Walker on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Dolphins’ offensive line – without two starters – surrendered six sacks

 

The Titans stretched the lead to 10 when Ryan Succop connected on a 40-yard field goal, set up by a Ryan Tannehill interception.

Andrew Franks answered with a 24-yard field goal of his own, and the lead was again seven.

But Mariota all put the game away when he found former Dolphin Rishard Matthews on a four-yard scoring strike midway through the fourth quarter. The Dolphins wouldn’t threaten again.

