Dolphins linemen Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil out for Titans game

Now this is a stunner:
Neither Branden Albert nor Laremy Tunsil will play Sunday against the Titans.
Albert was a slight surprise; he sat out practice for most of the week due to illness and has also been dealing with an ankle injury.
But Tunsil, who started at left tackle in Week 4 with Albert out, is a complete shocker. He hurt himself Sunday morning preparing for the game.
Billy Turner, who worked at right tackle two weeks ago, gets the start at left tackle. Dallas Thomas will start at left guard.
Meanwhile, five other projected starters are out Sunday: cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), running back Arian Foster (groin/hamstring), linebacker Jelani Jenkins (groin), linebacker Koa Misi (neck) and tight end Jordan Cameron (concussion).
Jay Ajayi will start at running back Sunday. Donald Butler starts for Misi and Neville Hewitt start for Jenkins.
