Tannehill on Bengals game: ‘One of our worst performances’ in a long time

Ryan Tannehill did not play well Thursday night.
He was 15 of 25 for 189 yards. He threw an interception. He lost a fumble for the second straight week.
And he was a major reason why the Dolphins scored seven points against a defense that allowed four passing touchdowns four days earlier.
“Not a lot worked,” Tannehill said. “We really didn’t do anything well. It was one of our worst performances from our offense in a long time. ... No consistency. No execution. Too many mistakes. We have to get it fixed soon, and I mean Monday.”
Tannehill continued: “It’s gone on too long.”
The Dolphins have played four games. They have scored 71 points.
They had 11 third-down attempts Thursday. They converted two of them.
The Dolphins had 11 possessions Thursday. They couldn’t manage a first down on six of them.
Tannehill was sacked five times. At least two of them could have been avoided by better pocket awareness.
And for the second time in four weeks, the Dolphins were held under 225 yards.
When asked where this offense stands one-quarter of the way through the season, compared to his expectations, Tannehill responded:
“Nowhere close.”
Tannehill added: “It’s not one person or one group. It’s everyone, including me. We have to get better. We have to execute. Can’t have mental mistakes. We have to give ourselves a chance by being in the right spot, and once you do that, you can make the right play.”
