Will Branden Albert play Thursday? Don’t bet on it

The Dolphins’ offensive line will probably look a lot different Thursday than it did Sunday.
There’s a good chance that Branden Albert will miss Thursday’s Dolphins-Bengals game with an ankle injury, according to a league source. The Dolphins will surely want to see how Albert responds pre-game before making a final determination, but as of Thursday afternoon, there wasn’t much optimism that he would play.
Albert appeared to hurt his ankle on the final play of Sunday’s win over the Browns.
Meanwhile, center Anthony Steen would need to overcome the odds to suit up. He also has an ankle injury, and the Dolphins listed him as doubtful on Wednesday’s injury report.
Clyde Christensen, Miami’s offensive coordinator, hinted that the team might be cautious with both players, particularly if there’s concern they can’t last the game.
“The hardest thing is … you can’t count on them,” Christensen said. “The hard thing is, ‘Do you put them up and then all of a sudden the first quarter they can’t go?’ Those are the complicated questions.”
If Albert cannot go, the Dolphins have two options: 1. Slide Laremy Tunsil to left tackle and start Billy Turner, Dallas Thomas or Kraig Urbik at left guard; or 2. Move Ja’Wuan James to left tackle and plug Turner in at right tackle.
Mike Pouncey has already been ruled out. If Steen cannot play, Urbik is the most likely option at center.
The Dolphins added needed depth to their offensive line by elevating Jamil Douglas from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday afternoon.
