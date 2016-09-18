Dolphins’ epic rally falls just short, New England defeats Miami 31-24

So close. So very close.
The Dolphins nearly pulled off a rally for the ages.
They needed one more stop — or one more throw — to do it.
Instead, they fell to the Patriots for the eighth straight time at Gillette Stadium.
Final score: Patriots 31, Dolphins 24.
Ryan Tannehill’s last-gasp pass to the end zone was picked off by Duron Harmon, saving the Patriots from an epic collapse.
New England led 31-3. And they needed most every point.
That’s because Tannehill was fantastic in the second half. For the game, he completed 32 of 45 passes for 389 yards with two touchdowns. He did have two interceptions.
The game changed when Jimmy Garroppolo left with a shoulder injury. Jacoby Brissett, the Patriots’ third-stringer, finished the game for New England.
Garoppolo was simply perfect on the opening drive. He completed all five of his passes in the game’s opening drive, including a 12-yard touchdown strike to Danny Amendola.
Then he went 4 of 5 in the second drive, and the Patriots scored again. Garoppolo found Michael Bennett all alone in the end zone for a 20-yard score.
He wasn’t done. Far from it. He found Amendola again in the end zone, this time from 10 yards out, and the rout was on.
The Dolphins’ offense was just as bad. Jarvis Landry lost a fumble. Ryan Tannehill threw a pass directly to Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins.
The only thing that could stop Garoppolo? His body. He suffered a shoulder injury in the first half and was replaced by Brissett.
Miami finally got moving on the final drive of the half, and got on the board with a 27-yard field goal from Andrew Franks.
Arian Foster hurt his groin in the first half and did not return. That opened the door for Jay Ajayi — unfortunately for the Dolphins. He fumbled on Miami’s first drive out of the locker room.
As for the defense? They couldn’t even stop New England’s third-stringer. Jacoby Brissett directed a scoring drive on the next possession, capped by a 9-yard touchdown run by LaGarrette Blount.
The Dolphins finally got in the end zone when Tannehill found Kenny Stills for 24 yards. It was Tannehill’s first touchdown pass of the season.
He had another one early in the fourth quarter, threading the needle for a 12-yard hookup with Jordan Cameron. The touchdown cut the lead to 31-17.
And they sliced into it again when Kenyan Drake dashed 7 yards into the end zone with 6:06 left.
It was up to the Dolphins’ defense to make a stop. It couldn’t.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments