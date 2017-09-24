Ravens and Jaguars show unity in reaction to Trump’s comments on anthem protests

Players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars — and an owner who donated to President Donald Trump’s inauguration fund — locked arms and many knelt during the national anthem before Sunday’s NFL game in London.

Later, as the Brooklyn Youth Chorus sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 1 p.m. Dolphins-Jets game in the New Jersey Meadowlands, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross stood with arms linked between center Mike Pouncey and safety Reshad Jones. Offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and tight end Julius Thomas were among the Dolphins who kneeled.

The 9:30 a.m. Eastern time Jaguars rout of Baltimore was the NFL’s first since Trump stated at a Friday night political rally he wished NFL owners would respond to players kneeling during the anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality with “get that son of a bitch off the field right now.” Trump doubled and tripled down on those statements throughout the weekend on Twitter.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

While words from athletes and NFL owners, including Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' defense of the Dolphins who knelt last season, filled media reports, the main curiosity surrounded Sunday’s actions during the Star-Spangled Banner.

According to reporters at the London game, about 25 Baltimore and Jacksonville players took a knee. Many more linked arms.

More Videos 0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' Pause 3:45 Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain 1:27 NY Gov. Cuomo tours the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico 1:07 Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on his 200-yard rushing game 0:41 Cudjoe Key residents recount horror of Hurricane Irma 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 0:47 The Key Largo bay appears as though it was gulped up by Hurricane Irma 0:11 Miami's likely next mayor poses next to a campaign ad during Hurricane Irma 1:23 Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico 2:13 Willie the Bee man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' President Donald Trump says NFL coaches should fire players who kneel during the National Anthem at a rally in Alabama on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' President Donald Trump says NFL coaches should fire players who kneel during the National Anthem at a rally in Alabama on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. C-SPAN

In the midst of the Jacksonville players was owner Sahid Khan, one of several NFL owners who donated cash to Trump's inauguration.

During the game, Khan released a statement:

“It was a privilege to stand on the sidelines with the Jacksonville Jaguars today for the playing of the U.S. national anthem at Wembley Stadium. I met with our team captains prior to the game to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump and was honored to be arm in arm with them, their teammates and our coaches during our anthem. Our team and our National Football League reflects our nation with diversity coming in many forms -- race, faith, our views and our goals. We have a lot of work to do and we can do it, but comments like the President’s make it harder.

“That’s why it was important for us and, personally, for me to show the world that even though we may differ at times, we can and should be united in the effort to become better as people and a nation.”

All of the kneeling players rose for the British national anthem.