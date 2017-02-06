Patriots lost the Super Bowl? That’s what one paper reported

Boston Globe subscribers who are living or vacationing in Florida and went to bed early Sunday night may have picked up their morning paper Monday and thought the Atlanta Falcons won the Super Bowl.
Like most people watching the game, the Boston Globe editors clearly figured the New England Patriots, trailing 28-3 in the third quarter, were going to lose. So, the first printing of the paper, the one that got delivered to several Florida cities, featured on its front page a giant photo of Tom Brady on the ground under the banner headline: “A Bitter End.”
The Patriots actually lost, according to an early edition of the Boston Globe https://t.co/OMz8empGsY pic.twitter.com/WksBVm4UuM— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2017
In fact, the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points and won the game 34-28 in overtime – the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Globe that most people saw reflected the true result.
A look at Monday's front page #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ePpPk8koPy— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 6, 2017
Falcons fans looking for a pick-me-up might consider trying to get ahold of one of those early Boston Globe front pages. A perfect souvenir, reminiscent of the Nov. 3, 1948 Chicago Daily Tribune, which declared “Dewey Defeats Truman” following the presidential election when, in fact, it was Harry Truman who beat Thomas Dewey.
Comments