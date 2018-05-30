Where will LeBron James play next year? Betting odds are out and the Heat made the list

LeBron James back in Miami?

It's a possibility, according to one betting service.

The online sportsbook Bovada released its initial betting lines for what team James will open on in the 2018-19 NBA season.

The Miami Heat is one of eight teams that made the list. Its 25-to-1 odds (+2500), though, are tied for the worst among the potential candidates, along with the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Cavaliers (+180) and the Philadelphia 76ers (+185) are the clear favorites.

The other three teams: the Houston Rockets (+270), the Los Angeles Lakers (+300) and the Golden State Warriors (+1600)

James, 33, is in the second year of a three-year, $100 million contract with the Cavaliers. However, James’ contract has a player option following the 2018 season, meaning James can decide whether to play one more season in Cleveland or head to free agency.

He spent four seasons in Miami (2010-2014) as part of the Big 3 era with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The Heat reached the NBA Finals all four seasons and won back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013.

Miami welcomes the three kings of the Miami Heat as Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh join the NBA team in a spectacular show at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday July 9, 2010. McClatchy

Come next season, James could find himself in a new place, leading a new team to newfound heights.

For now, James will be in a familiar place when the 2018 NBA Finals get underway on Thursday. James will be playing in the best-of-7 series for an eighth straight season and is looking for his fourth NBA Championship in that span and second with the Cleveland Cavaliers.