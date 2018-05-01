Pat Riley's possible Heat dilemma: Balancing continuity with going 'all-in' on a star

Welcome to Bulletin Board Material, the Miami Herald’s weekday roundup covering everything in the South Florida sports scene. A lot of news to recap from the weekend. Let’s get right to it.
Riley: No one's untouchable
Heat president Pat Riley was blunt Monday.
"Show me the right name," he said, "and I can be all-in on everything."
In other words: No player on the Heat's roster is safe if Riley has the urge to make a splash during free agency this summer.
Not Hassan Whiteside, the $98 million center who labored through a season of injury and unfulfilled expectations.
Not Goran Dragic, the All-Star point guard.
Not Dwyane Wade or Udonis Haslem, the veteran glue guys of the team.
After all, it seems like the Heat will have to do something big if it wants to contend in the playoffs in the future.
"Our core guys, we would like to keep together," Riley said. "There's no doubt we'd like to keep them together and we'd like to add something to it, but that's going to be a challenge."
A possible name to watch is the San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard. While there are no official reports linking Leonard to the Heat, ESPN insiders did list Miami as one of four destinations they would like to see him go to if he were to be traded.
Now, in order to make a move like that, the Heat will likely have to invest a lot of capital. ESPN's Andre Snellings has Miami trading Dragic, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Bam Adebayo in order to obtain Leonard and Patty Mills.
Other top players who could be on the free agent market this summer: Kevin Durant, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, LeBron James.
Would Riley be willing to make things work to finally get his whale? We'll find out soon enough.
Free agency is a mere two months away, so plans are likely anything but concrete at this point. But as May turns into June and then into July, Riley's vision for the future of the franchise will be revealed.
Marlins still winning
The run of stingy outings by the Marlins' starting pitchers ended on Monday.
The winning, however, did not.
The Miami Marlins defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 to open the series and to close out the month of April on a three-game win streak. The Marlins have now won five of their last six games to improve to 10-18 on the season.
Dan Straily returned to the rotationon Monday night, giving up six hits (including a pair of home runs) and four runs over four innings.
The offense, however, stepped up. Rookie Brian Anderson drove in four runs on three hits, including a home run in the eighth inning.
Cote: Why no QB, Dolphins?
So here is where the Miami Dolphins find themselves coming out of the NFL Draft and pointed at training camp. They are right where they were before the draft - at least at one essential position.
They are still looking for their future at quarterback, or, more accurately, not looking for their future quarterback because they continue to be stubbornly and mysteriously all-in with Ryan Tannehill. As if a man turning 30 this summer and coming off major knee surgery will, seven seasons in, suddenly enjoy an epiphany and become the difference-making star he has never been.
Undrafted Canes want to 'ball out'
They came to the University of Miami with promise. And along the way, they contributed many good things.
One of them is the program's all-time leading scorer. Another was the sack leader on one of the best defensive lines in the nation. Two were offensive linemen who combined for 74 starts. And yet another was a two-time All-American in the FCS before spending his last season as a Hurricane.
These guys are no slouches, but none of them were picked in the NFL Draft. All six, however, will be in rookie camps at least one of the next two weekends, fighting for their NFL dreams.
