Heat rest three key players, still produce biggest blowout win of season vs. Hawks

Amidst all the injuries, Erik Spoelstra’s go-to line for some time now has been “we have enough.”
Wednesday night, the Miami Heat certainly proved it had more than enough to crush the lottery-bound Atlanta Hawks.
With Dwyane Wade, James Johnson and All-Star Goran Dragic all getting the night off to rest and heal up from nagging injuries as the playoffs approach, the Heat completed a home-road back-to-back sweep of Atlanta with a 115-86 blowout at Philips Arena.
All 13 active players for the Heat played in the game and all but one (Derrick Walton Jr.) scored.
With the win, the Heat (43-36) maintained its spot as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race and picked up a half game on idle Washington and Milwaukee (both are 42-36) with three games to go.
Miami, which already owned the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bucks, secured the division tiebreaker with Washington with Wednesday’s win. If the Heat, Bucks and Wizards all end the season with the same record, Miami would win the division and be seeded highest among the three teams.
Kelly Olynyk, who earned a $400,000 bonus when the Heat clinched a playoff spot in Tuesday's win and reeled in another $1 million bonus when he crossed the 1,700 minute threshold for the season late in the first quarter Wednesday, led the Heat with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes off the bench.
Olynyk made it rain in the first half, swishing his first five three-point attempts during a 17-2 Heat run in the second quarter that turned a 36-28 deficit into a 45-38 lead. The Heat never trailed again.
The Hawks (22-57) shot 36.7 percent from the field, the 16th time this season Miami has held an opponent under 40 percent shooting.
Miami, which made only eight of 33 from three-point range in Tuesday's win, had a much easier time with Atlanta Wednesday because it was sharper beyond the arc (17 of 38).
Wayne Ellington, meanwhile, set a new NBA record for three-pointers made off the bench in a season, surpassing the previous record (206) set by Houston’s Eric Gordon last season. Ellington, who has 216 three-pointers on the season (nine shy of the team single-season record of 225 made by Damon Jones in 2004-05), surpassed Gordon’s record mark when he made his third three-pointer early in the fourth quarter.
With Johnson and Dragic out, coach Erik Spoelstra unveiled the Heat's 24th different starting lineup this season. Rodney McGruder and Luke Babbitt as the fill-ins.
McGruder, making his first start of the season, had 14 points on 5 of 6 shooting in 21 minutes. Josh Richardson had 19 points in 27 minutes. Justise Winslow had a season-high 18 points on a season-high 16 field goal attempts.
