The Heat is officially in the playoffs. Here’s how to get tickets for the first round

With the Miami Heat officially in the playoffs after its 101-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, it’s not too early to start thinking about getting tickets to watch Miami attempt to win its fourth NBA championship.

The Heat announced that individual game tickets for home playoff games at AmericanAirlines Arena will go on sale online at Heat.com and on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday. If fans want to purchase tickets in-person at AmericanAirlines Arena, they have to wait until 10 a.m. on Monday. There is a limit of eight tickets per purchase.

With games still to be played and seeding still up in the air, the Heat’s first-round opponent and full schedule is still to be determined. Regardless, the Heat is guaranteed at least two home games in the best-of-7 first-round format. As the lower seed, Miami will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) in the first round. Fans who purchase tickets for unplayed games will be refunded.

The NBA playoffs begin on April 14, and the full first-round schedule is expected to be released on April 11, the final day of the regular season.