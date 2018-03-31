More Videos

Hassan Whiteside on returning from injury 82

Hassan Whiteside on returning from injury

Pause
Dwyane Wade on being a finalist for Citizenship Award 104

Dwyane Wade on being a finalist for Citizenship Award

LeBron James at walks into American Airlines Arena 20

LeBron James at walks into American Airlines Arena

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade before game against Cavaliers 222

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade before game against Cavaliers

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the birth of his son 189

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the birth of his son

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims 110

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility 111

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 206

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 176

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade talks about when it’s the right time to shift the focus on the playoffs and LeBron James’ durability helping him break Michael Jordan’s record for consecutive games scoring in double digits. Andre Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade talks about when it’s the right time to shift the focus on the playoffs and LeBron James’ durability helping him break Michael Jordan’s record for consecutive games scoring in double digits. Andre Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Miami Heat

With playoffs getting closer, this Heat guard is relieved he won’t be sidelined again

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

March 31, 2018 12:53 PM

Tyler Johnson is relieved he won’t have to sit out for a while this time.

Johnson, who sprained his right ankle and exited early from the Heat’s win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, will be back in Miami’s lineup on Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Johnson landed awkwardly after stepping on Robin Lopez’s foot with 6:07 left in the second quarter of Thursday’s game and did not return.

Johnson missed five games in late January coincidentally after suffering an injury to his left ankle and Achilles after colliding with Lopez in a game against the Bulls in Chicago on Jan. 15.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"He’s mad at us that he didn’t get to finish in the second half [Thursday]," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "The way this season has gone that was the no-brainer or no-brainers. Have a seat, do some treatment.

　 "The reality is the play looked very similar to the one in Chicago and we wanted to have a little bit of discretion and at least observe him and see how it felt the next day without having to reaggravate it in the second half."

Johnson said he believed the fact his foot turned outward in a more typical motion instead of turning inward as it did in Chicago caused less of a strain on his ligaments and likely kept him from being a prolonged recovery period.

Johnson has been in the Heat’s starting lineup the past 11 games and made 33 starts overall this season. He is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

"Obviously it didn’t feel great [this time], but the other one was unique because it turned in the opposite way," Johnson said. "You know you usually turn your ankle this way. Mine turned in like that so regardless of the severity of it, it’s gonna take a little bit longer because usually those ligaments are never stretched that way."

More Videos

Hassan Whiteside on returning from injury 82

Hassan Whiteside on returning from injury

Pause
Dwyane Wade on being a finalist for Citizenship Award 104

Dwyane Wade on being a finalist for Citizenship Award

LeBron James at walks into American Airlines Arena 20

LeBron James at walks into American Airlines Arena

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade before game against Cavaliers 222

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade before game against Cavaliers

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the birth of his son 189

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the birth of his son

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims 110

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility 111

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 206

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 176

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade talks about when it’s the right time to shift the focus on the playoffs and LeBron James’ durability helping him break Michael Jordan’s record for consecutive games scoring in double digits. Andre Fernandeza1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hassan Whiteside on returning from injury 82

Hassan Whiteside on returning from injury

Pause
Dwyane Wade on being a finalist for Citizenship Award 104

Dwyane Wade on being a finalist for Citizenship Award

LeBron James at walks into American Airlines Arena 20

LeBron James at walks into American Airlines Arena

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade before game against Cavaliers 222

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade before game against Cavaliers

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the birth of his son 189

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the birth of his son

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims 110

Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility 111

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 206

Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 176

Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 214

Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas

Hassan Whiteside on returning from injury

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats