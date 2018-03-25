Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and wife Nikki welcome baby boy into the world

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is a father for the first time.

Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki, on Sunday evening gave birth to a son whose name was not immediately released.

The young man’s stats: 6 pounds, 8 ounches, 19 inches.

Spoelstra, 47, missed Sunday’s game against Indiana, the first time he has missed a game in nearly 10 years coaching the Heat.

Assistant coach Dan Craig filled in.

Spoelstra conducted a film session with his players on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis and then flew home to Miami after learning that his wife’s water broke.

Spoelstra and Nikki, a former Heat dancer, married in 2016. This is the first child for both.