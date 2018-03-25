Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and wife Nikki had their first child.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and wife Nikki welcome baby boy into the world

By Barry Jackson

March 25, 2018 06:58 PM

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is a father for the first time.

Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki, on Sunday evening gave birth to a son whose name was not immediately released.

The young man’s stats: 6 pounds, 8 ounches, 19 inches.

Spoelstra, 47, missed Sunday’s game against Indiana, the first time he has missed a game in nearly 10 years coaching the Heat.

Assistant coach Dan Craig filled in.

Spoelstra conducted a film session with his players on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis and then flew home to Miami after learning that his wife’s water broke.

Spoelstra and Nikki, a former Heat dancer, married in 2016. This is the first child for both.

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility

