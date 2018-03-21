Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) reacts after scoring in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) reacts after scoring in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizard at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, March 10, 2018. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat

Bill Simmons took a shot at Dwyane Wade on Twitter, but Wade had the last word

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

March 21, 2018 04:19 PM

If the NBA season ended Wednesday afternoon, the Miami Heat would be the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and would play the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the opening round.

Bill Simmons, a sports columnist, podcaster and founder of The Ringer, apparently isn’t too happy about that.

Simmons took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his thoughts about the potential Celtics-Heat matchup, taking a jab at the Heat’s Dwyane Wade in the process.

“I’m already getting emotionally prepared for a Miami/Boston series with no Kyrie [Irving] and no Smart plus the unknown Celtic that Dwayne Wade is going to *accidentally* injure,” Simmons tweeted.

Simmons’ injury comment was referring to the 2011 playoffs, when Wade caused the Celtics’ Rajon Rondo to dislocate his elbow in a controversial moment during their matchup in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Wade didn’t take too lightly to the banter, and the 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion needed just four words to put an end to the conversation.

“It may be you,” Wade replied to Simmons with an emoji of a man shrugging.

All the while, the playoff picture isn’t completely set in stone yet. The Celtics (48-23) have clinched their spot in the playoffs and are a virtual lock to stay at the No. 2 seed. The Heat’s seeding, meanwhile, is still fluid. Miami (38-33) enters Wednesday a half game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and two games behind the No. 6 seed Philadelphia 76ers with 11 games left to play.

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility

