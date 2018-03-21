Bill Simmons took a shot at Dwyane Wade on Twitter, but Wade had the last word

If the NBA season ended Wednesday afternoon, the Miami Heat would be the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and would play the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the opening round.
Bill Simmons, a sports columnist, podcaster and founder of The Ringer, apparently isn’t too happy about that.
Simmons took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his thoughts about the potential Celtics-Heat matchup, taking a jab at the Heat’s Dwyane Wade in the process.
“I’m already getting emotionally prepared for a Miami/Boston series with no Kyrie [Irving] and no Smart plus the unknown Celtic that Dwayne Wade is going to *accidentally* injure,” Simmons tweeted.
Houston drawing Utah in round one doesn’t seem fair.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 21, 2018
I’m already getting emotionally prepared for a Miami/Boston series with no Kyrie and no Smart plus the unknown Celtic that Dwayne Wade is going to *accidentally* injure. https://t.co/MYPsM82RPI
Simmons’ injury comment was referring to the 2011 playoffs, when Wade caused the Celtics’ Rajon Rondo to dislocate his elbow in a controversial moment during their matchup in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Wade didn’t take too lightly to the banter, and the 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion needed just four words to put an end to the conversation.
“It may be you,” Wade replied to Simmons with an emoji of a man shrugging.
It may be you♂️ https://t.co/Jm3U2UaZ0b— DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 21, 2018
All the while, the playoff picture isn’t completely set in stone yet. The Celtics (48-23) have clinched their spot in the playoffs and are a virtual lock to stay at the No. 2 seed. The Heat’s seeding, meanwhile, is still fluid. Miami (38-33) enters Wednesday a half game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and two games behind the No. 6 seed Philadelphia 76ers with 11 games left to play.
