Members of the Heat — wearing ‘Parkland Strong’ t-shirts — attend Douglas basketball event

The Miami Heat continued its efforts to support family members, friends and the community impacted by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month with an appearance at a basketball event on Sunday.

Wearing “Parkland Strong” t-shirts, coach Erik Spoelstra and players Hassan Whiteside, Josh Richardson, Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder and rookie Bam Adebayo were among those representing the organization. Whiteside had someone film the appearance and he shared it on his Snapchat account.

Dwyane Wade was the first player to visit the school. He showed up on campus March 7, the day after Miami played a game in Washington.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 110 Dwyane Wade on student walkouts to honor Parkland victims Pause 111 Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility 206 Dwyane Wade talks Douglas victims art exhibit, $200K donation 176 Dwyane Wade talks about his injury and Heat’s win over Wizards 214 Dwyane Wade talks about visit to Stoneman Douglas 64 Dwyane Wade visits Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High 89 Winslow on dunk vs. Suns: “It was nasty, it was crusty.” 172 Pat Riley discusses state of Miami Heat 110 Dwyane Wade on talking to Douglas shooting victim's parents 77 Dwyane Wade talks about the Heat's 131-113 loss to the Lakers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shared on Twitter by Ryan Deitsch shows Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade talking to a large crowd of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Credit: Ryan Deitsch via Storyful

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, donated $200,000 to help youth from his hometown of Chicago to attend the March 24 “March for Our Lives” event in Washington spearheaded by Douglas students.

Wade also extended the “Parkland 17” art tribute to the 17 killed in the shooting through this weekend in Wynwood.

The Heat is playing with a “MSD” patch on the left shoulder of its uniforms for the rest of the season.