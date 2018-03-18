Members of the Heat — wearing ‘Parkland Strong’ t-shirts — attend Douglas basketball event

The Miami Heat continued its efforts to support family members, friends and the community impacted by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month with an appearance at a basketball event on Sunday.
Wearing “Parkland Strong” t-shirts, coach Erik Spoelstra and players Hassan Whiteside, Josh Richardson, Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder and rookie Bam Adebayo were among those representing the organization. Whiteside had someone film the appearance and he shared it on his Snapchat account.
Dwyane Wade was the first player to visit the school. He showed up on campus March 7, the day after Miami played a game in Washington.
Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, donated $200,000 to help youth from his hometown of Chicago to attend the March 24 “March for Our Lives” event in Washington spearheaded by Douglas students.
Wade also extended the “Parkland 17” art tribute to the 17 killed in the shooting through this weekend in Wynwood.
The Heat is playing with a “MSD” patch on the left shoulder of its uniforms for the rest of the season.
