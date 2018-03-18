Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and players Josh Richardson, Hassan Whiteside, Bam Adebayo, Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington pose for a photo with the parents of Joaquin Oliver Sun., March 18, 2018 during a basketball event at Douglas High in Parkland.
Miami Heat

Members of the Heat — wearing ‘Parkland Strong’ t-shirts — attend Douglas basketball event

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

March 18, 2018 07:21 PM

The Miami Heat continued its efforts to support family members, friends and the community impacted by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month with an appearance at a basketball event on Sunday.

Wearing “Parkland Strong” t-shirts, coach Erik Spoelstra and players Hassan Whiteside, Josh Richardson, Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder and rookie Bam Adebayo were among those representing the organization. Whiteside had someone film the appearance and he shared it on his Snapchat account.

Dwyane Wade was the first player to visit the school. He showed up on campus March 7, the day after Miami played a game in Washington.

Video shared on Twitter by Ryan Deitsch shows Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade talking to a large crowd of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Credit: Ryan Deitsch via Storyful

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, donated $200,000 to help youth from his hometown of Chicago to attend the March 24 “March for Our Lives” event in Washington spearheaded by Douglas students.

Wade also extended the “Parkland 17” art tribute to the 17 killed in the shooting through this weekend in Wynwood.

The Heat is playing with a “MSD” patch on the left shoulder of its uniforms for the rest of the season.

Spoelstra on Josh Richardson versatility

