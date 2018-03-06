Wade’s heroics force overtime, but late miss seals Heat’s loss to Wizards

Dwyane Wade rescued the Heat in regulation.

He looked like he might again in overtime.

But another vintage performance didn’t have the magical ending he and Miami hoped for when his short-range jumper with 4.1 seconds left in overtime didn’t find the mark, sealing a 117-113 Heat loss to the Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Wade led the Heat with 22 points and had six assists as he brought Miami back from a 105-100 deficit with 1:23 left in regulation to force overtime.

With Miami trailing 114-110 late in overtime, Wade almost rescued the Heat again, drawing a foul while shooting a three with 12.9 seconds left. Wade hit all three free throws to pull the Heat within one at 114-113.

But after the miss, the Wizards sealed the game on a pair of free throws by Kelly Oubre Jr.

With 17 games left in the regular season, the Heat (34-31) fell back into the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference, and is half a game behind the Bucks (34-30). Miami remained one game behind the 76ers, who lost to the Hornets on Tuesday night. The Heat’s next game is Thursday at home against the Sixers, who hold a 2-1 season series edge.

Miami fell to three games behind the Wizards (37-28) for fifth and 3½ games behind the Pacers for fourth place. The Wizards also hold a 2-1 season series edge over the Heat with one more matchup between the two teams on Saturday night in Miami.

The Heat had five players score in double figures with Tyler Johnson scoring 21, while Josh Richardson and Goran Dragic each had 16 and Justise Winslow finished with 15.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 30 points.