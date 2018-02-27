FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2014, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade talk following an NBA basketball game in Miami.
Miami Heat

LeBron James cheers on former teammate Dwyane Wade’s vintage performance Tuesday

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

February 27, 2018 11:55 PM

Less than three weeks ago they were still teammates in Cleveland.

Being back on rival Eastern Conference teams again doesn’t keep LeBron James and Dwyane Wade from wishing the best on the basketball court for each other.

On Tuesday night not long after the Cavaliers finished off a victory at home over the Brooklyn Nets, James was in the Cleveland locker room watching his former Heat teammate on TV as he delivered a vintage performance that helped Miami secure a pivotal 102-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wade scored a season-high 27 points and scored 15 of the Heat’s final 17 points in the victory and had an assist that led to the other two points.

Wade hit the game-winning shot on a 21-foot jumper with 5.9 seconds left. The Heat prevailed when JJ Redick missed a wide open three-pointer at the buzzer.

Basketball Insiders reporter Spencer Davies tweeted: "LeBron pretty much called Dwyane Wade’s step back jumper that just now happened in the locker room. #Cavs"

Davies later tweeted a video of Cavaliers’ guard Rodney Hood being interviewed by the media postgame. In the video, James’ animated reaction to Redick’s miss can be heard loud and clear in the background.

James could be heard saying: "Oh [expletive], game time….(pause)….Oh!"

James and Wade were teammates this season with the Cavaliers until Feb. 8 when Cleveland traded Wade to the Heat for a 2024 second-round pick.

Wade and James have been good friends for some time and spent four years together in Miami from 2010-2014, winning two NBA titles together and making four NBA Finals appearances overall.

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade said magical fourth quarter conjured memories on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Manny Navarro.mnavarro@miamiherald.com

Dwyane Wade talks about his stats and records as a guard

