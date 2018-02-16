These custom Vice Jordans aren’t for sale. Here’s how to get one of only five pairs

The craze surrounding Miami Heat’s Vice-themed merchandise is picking up yet again.
The Miami Heat announced that the team, in conjunction with Court Culture, will be giving away a pair of custom “Vice” themed Air Jordan 1s through a social media sweepstakes. The promotion began on Wednesday and will run until 5 p.m. Monday.
@CourtCulture x @TheShoeSurgeon— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 14, 2018
Here's you chance to win a pair of these #HEATVice limited edition Air Jordan 1’s https://t.co/Dk4NhKMP61
Rules: https://t.co/Go4dPQvsFM pic.twitter.com/RKKKPyNo2s
The shoes are designed by Dominic Chambrone, who is known as the Shoe Surgeon. In pictures released on social media, the shoes follow the same design as the “Vice” themed jerseys the Heat unveiled earlier this season.
As described by Chambrone on Instagram:
“The classic AJ1 shoe has been elevated with premium white Italian tumbled leather, white quilted Japanese plonge leather lining, and teal and pink Italian goat stripping — highlighting the new @miamiheat jersey design on the wing panel, toe panel and on the swoosh.”
The @MiamiHeat unveil custom "Vice" Air Jordan 1s, designed by Dominic Chambrone, aka @TheShoeSurgeon.— Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) February 13, 2018
The shoes will not be for sale. Only 4 pairs will be given away by the team to fans through a social media sweepstakes taking place from Feb. 19 to March 8. pic.twitter.com/rQB2Ob53km
Chambrone also released a video showing the behind-the-scenes process of making the shoes. Only five pairs were made. They are not for sale but are estimated to be worth about $2,200.
The Heat formally unveiled its “Vice” themed City Edition uniforms on Jan. 23 to much fanfare. Player numbers are in powder blue with black and pink shadowing, and the word “Miami” is written in the same pink color and script that appeared on the front of the old Miami Arena, which served as the Heat’s home arena from 1988-1999.
Merchandise sold out quickly. According to the Miami Heat Store’s website, a second order of jerseys isn’t anticipated to ship out until June 1.
Miami will play seven more games in the uniforms this season following the All-Star break.
